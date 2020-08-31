Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions: duels and penalty shootout guide

Share it:

Penalties and Duels are two types of situations that happen quite rarely during a game in Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions, but they are potentially able to upset the outcome of the game. Let’s see in this guide how they work.

Penalty shootout

Penalties within the new videogame iteration of Captain Tsubasa come into play only when, at the end of the time limit of a match, the result between the two teams is still nailed to a tie. In this case, the usual one will begin lottery of penalties that we are used to seeing in any football competition; penalties that, however, will be managed in a slightly different way than what we are used to seeing with the two most famous football clubs, namely FIFA and PES.

Specifically, when he will have to control the attacker who is preparing to take the penalty kick, the player will have the right to choose one of the six zones of the goal where you want the ball to be kicked: top right, top center, top left, bottom left, bottom center, bottom right. The same thing applies when you are in the role of the goalkeeper: in this case you will have to select the area of ​​the goal towards which to dive. In the event that the trajectory chosen by the attacker and the goalkeeper coincide, the parade will be ensured; if, however, the direction chosen by the goalkeeper is correct, but not the height, the goalkeeper will still have a chance to stop the ball: the probability of this type of last-ditch save will be determined by the difference in skill between the goalkeeper and the attacker.

Duels

The mechanics of the Duels is a peculiar feature of Captain Tsubasa, taken from the original series, which helps to increase even more the feeling of football spectacularity typical of this product. In particular, when two opposing players approach a loose ball at the same time and try to grab it with a contrast, both on the ground and in the air, a Duel will begin, during which the two will compete for the ball through a small mini-game that simulates a tough fight. To win a Duel, in fact, all you have to do is press the button repeatedly which will appear on the screen until a special indicator is filled: as soon as one of the two players has filled his indicator, he will win the duel, obtaining a great pulse to Zone V indicator and the possibility to immediately activate a special pass or a shooting technique.

An important detail to consider is that the higher a player’s skills, the faster he will be able to fill his gauge during a Duel: consequently, try to unleash one-on-one fights only with the top players of your team, in in such a way as to ensure you all the advantages that derive from a victory in the Duel, while preventing them from ending up in the hands of your opponents.

