Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions debuts in the top 10 in the Japanese ranking

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Famitsu has released the Japanese sales chart for the week from 24 to 30 August. In first place we find The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki, discreet debut for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition e Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.

Specifically, the re-release of Crystal Chronicles debuts in third place in the Switch version and in fifth place in the PS4 version, followed by Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions and Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch.

Ranking Japan 4 September 2020

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 83,680 [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 53,594 / 1,420,027 [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 48,957 [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons – 34,401 / 5,628,462 [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 30,169 [NSW] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 16,678 [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 15,588 [PS4] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 13,828 [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 13,226 / 375,580 [NSW] Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics – 12,520 / 349,010 [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,136 / 3,131,858 [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 7,310 / 207,756 [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 6,936 / 3,717,997 NSW]Splatoon 2 – 6,830 / 3,544,763 [NSW] Paper Mario The Origami King – 6,432 / 238,391 [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 6,105 / 3,809,943 [NSW] Minecraft – 5,715 / 1,488,159 [NSW] Super Mario Party – 5,193 / 1,538,146 [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 3,765 / 174,299 [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 3,567 / 1,637,054 [NSW] KonoSuba God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus – 3,189 [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs Maxiboost ON – 3,091 / 158,714 [PS4] Stellaris – 3,090 [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training – 3,054 / 285,541 [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 2,845 / 483,458 [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 2,777 / 889,391 [PS4] Terminator Resistance – 2,486 [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 2,375 / 958,504 [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun – 2,206 / 508,041 [NSW] Human Fall Flat – 1,932 / 26,269

For the rest there are no particular news, also thanks to the few releases of the week in question. The ranking ends with New Super Mario Bros Deluxe, Terminator Resistance, Super Mario Maker 2, Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun and Human Fall Flat.