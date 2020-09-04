Technology

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions debuts in the top 10 in the Japanese ranking

September 4, 2020
Famitsu has released the Japanese sales chart for the week from 24 to 30 August. In first place we find The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki, discreet debut for Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition e Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions.

Specifically, the re-release of Crystal Chronicles debuts in third place in the Switch version and in fifth place in the PS4 version, followed by Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions and Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Nintendo Switch.

Ranking Japan 4 September 2020

  1. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes Hajimari no Kiseki – 83,680
  2. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure – 53,594 / 1,420,027
  3. [NSW] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 48,957
  4. [NSW] Animal Crossing New Horizons – 34,401 / 5,628,462
  5. [PS4] Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – 30,169
  6. [NSW] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 16,678
  7. [NSW] Jump Force Deluxe Edition – 15,588
  8. [PS4] Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions – 13,828
  9. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima – 13,226 / 375,580
  10. [NSW] Clubhouse Games 51 Worldwide Classics – 12,520 / 349,010
  11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 12,136 / 3,131,858
  12. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 7,310 / 207,756
  13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword and Shield – 6,936 / 3,717,997
  14. NSW]Splatoon 2 – 6,830 / 3,544,763
  15. [NSW] Paper Mario The Origami King – 6,432 / 238,391
  16. [NSW] Super Smash Bros Ultimate – 6,105 / 3,809,943
  17. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,715 / 1,488,159
  18. [NSW] Super Mario Party – 5,193 / 1,538,146
  19. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 3,765 / 174,299
  20. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild – 3,567 / 1,637,054
  21. [NSW] KonoSuba God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers! Plus – 3,189
  22. [PS4] Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs Maxiboost ON – 3,091 / 158,714
  23. [PS4] Stellaris – 3,090
  24. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training – 3,054 / 285,541
  25. [NSW] Fishing Spirits Nintendo Switch Version – 2,845 / 483,458
  26. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – 2,777 / 889,391
  27. [PS4] Terminator Resistance – 2,486
  28. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 – 2,375 / 958,504
  29. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun – 2,206 / 508,041
  30. [NSW] Human Fall Flat – 1,932 / 26,269
For the rest there are no particular news, also thanks to the few releases of the week in question. The ranking ends with New Super Mario Bros Deluxe, Terminator Resistance, Super Mario Maker 2, Taiko no Tatsujin Drum n Fun and Human Fall Flat.

