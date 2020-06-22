Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: book it on Amazon and receive the scarf as a gift

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions will be released on August 28 on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC, do you want to be among the first to get your hands on the new video game of Holly and Benji? Then we recommend you book the game on Amazon!

Only on Amazon.it is it possible to book the exclusive edition that includes the game and the official Captain Tsubasa scarf, without additional costs. Also available is the rich Collector's Edition with the Tsubasa Ozora statue of the Japanese Youth National Team, artboard, character pass with nine extra characters, the DLC Set New Champions and Set V Jump, a set of trading cards, steelbook case, embroidered badges and pack with exclusive artwork.

Captain Tsubasa Rise of the New Champions

In both cases, by ordering on Amazon you will be sure to receive the game in time for day one, the launch is set for August 28, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. Hurry up if you are interested because both offers are valid only for a limited period and in any case while stocks last.