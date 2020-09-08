Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions and the return of arcade football: let’s talk about it in video!

Share it:

After proposing our video review of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the editorial team of Everyeye dedicates a further study to the title.

The publication of the football adventure dedicated to the universe created by Yoichi Takahashi reports the arcade calcium at the center of the videogame market, with a production that proudly moves away from a simulation system. Playing the role of the most beloved protagonists of the animated series of Captain Tusbasa, better known in Italy as “Holly & Benji“, title reassigned to the work during adaptation and dubbing, fans can freely devote themselves to a style of play without pretensions of realism.

Well, is the revenge of this distinctly arcade approach a virtue? Our Gabriele Carollo, who took the opportunity offered by the publication of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions to discuss the relationship between football and video games. To present his reflections on arcade football, the gaming market and Captain Tsubasa, a video entirely dedicated. As usual, you can find the video directly at the opening of this news or, if you prefer, on the Everyeye YouTube Channel. In both cases, we just have to wish you a good view!

And what do you think: would you like more arcade football games or do you prefer the simulation approach?