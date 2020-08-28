Captain Tsubasa, Rise Of New Champions: all teams

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco’s latest football arcade built on the events of the anime of Captain Tsubasa, better known in the West as Holly e Benji has finally entered the market. Let’s see in this guide all the teams that can be used within the title.

All the teams you will see mentioned in the next paragraphs will be available from the moment of launch, and represent all the most iconic teams of the manga and the animated series, with lots of original names of all the characters and the reproduction of their skills and peculiar characteristics.

Middle Schools Team

The teams listed below are the teams in which the protagonists of the manga and anime played when they attended middle school, and they are the first teams in which they began to show everyone their skills, until they became real football aces.

Nankatsu MS – this is the most famous team in the entire Captain Tsubasa universe, as it is the one in which the young bomber took his first steps Tsubasa (also known as Holly ) and his goalkeeper friend Wakabayashi (our Benji ), companions of a truly devastating team, which also includes other talents, including Yuzo Morisaki and Ryo Ishizaki.

– this is the most famous team in the entire Captain Tsubasa universe, as it is the one in which the young bomber took his first steps (also known as ) and his goalkeeper friend (our ), companions of a truly devastating team, which also includes other talents, including Yuzo Morisaki and Ryo Ishizaki. Toho Academy – main rival of Nankatsu MS, and a team in which Tsubasa could have played if he had not remained faithful to the biancoceleste uniform of the team in his neighborhood, two other legends of the Captain Tsubasa series play in the Toho Academy, namely Ken Wakashimazu ( Ed Warner ) and Kojiro Hyuga (better known as Mark Lenders ), as well as other excellent players such as Takeshi Sawada.

– main rival of Nankatsu MS, and a team in which Tsubasa could have played if he had not remained faithful to the biancoceleste uniform of the team in his neighborhood, two other legends of the Captain Tsubasa series play in the Toho Academy, namely Ken Wakashimazu ( ) and Kojiro Hyuga (better known as ), as well as other excellent players such as Takeshi Sawada. Hanawa MS – this team may not tell you much at first glance, but you will surely change your mind when you discover that we are known as Hot Dog, and it is the team where the relentless play Derrick twins, whose original names are Masao and Kazuo Tachibana.

The other middle school teams are certainly lower than the previous ones, as in the original series, and have at most one or two prominent players, whose skills, however, pale in comparison to those of the aforementioned protagonists. Let’s see what are the other middle school teams featured in Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions:

Furano MS – is Hikaru Matsuyama’s team.

– is Hikaru Matsuyama’s team. Musashi MS – Jun Misugi plays in this team.

– Jun Misugi plays in this team. Hirado MS – among the members of this team we can include Hiroshi Jito and Mitsuru Sano.

– among the members of this team we can include Hiroshi Jito and Mitsuru Sano. Otomo MS -la squadra di Shun Nitta, Hanji Urabe e Takeshi Kishida.

-la squadra di Shun Nitta, Hanji Urabe e Takeshi Kishida. Azuma MS – Makoto Soda is the main player of Azuma MS.

– Makoto Soda is the main player of Azuma MS. Meiwa Higashi MS – here Noboru Sawaki and Kuniaki Narita militate and chase dreams of glory.

– here Noboru Sawaki and Kuniaki Narita militate and chase dreams of glory. Minamiuwa MS – in this team it is possible to meet Tetsuo Ishida and Kazuto Takei.

National Youth Teams

These are the national teams that have the best talents from around the world in their squads, both in the original Captain Tsubasa series and in the video game.

Japanese Junior Youth – this is the national team and the team in general the most iconic of the entire Captain Tsubasa, as it gathers all the heroes and main protagonists of the series. In fact, Tsubasa Ozora and Wakabayashi play in this team, that is Holly e Benji , but also Taro Misaki ( Tom Baker ), Jun Misugi ( Julian Ross ) and Hikaru Matsuyama (also known as Philip Callaghan ).

– this is the national team and the team in general the most iconic of the entire Captain Tsubasa, as it gathers all the heroes and main protagonists of the series. In fact, Tsubasa Ozora and Wakabayashi play in this team, that is , but also Taro Misaki ( ), Jun Misugi ( ) and Hikaru Matsuyama (also known as ). American Junior Youth – this national team is a team unpublished , which makes its first appearance in the video game: in the manga and anime, in fact, only a few mentions are made, but it is never seen at work. The most important talents of this team are Jake Aswan and Blake Martin, also unedited.

– this national team is a team , which makes its first appearance in the video game: in the manga and anime, in fact, only a few mentions are made, but it is never seen at work. The most important talents of this team are Jake Aswan and Blake Martin, also unedited. Senegalese Junior Youth – also for this team the same goes for the American national team, that is to say that of a team unpublished and to be evaluated: the same goes for his top players, namely Ismail Senghor and Moussa Malick Diallo.

– also for this team the same goes for the American national team, that is to say that of a team and to be evaluated: the same goes for his top players, namely Ismail Senghor and Moussa Malick Diallo. French Junior Youth – the French national team is one of the strongest in the entire universe of Captain Tsubasa, as well as one of the great favorites to win the final, thanks also to the performances of its purest talents, among which we include El Sid Pierre (known in the West as Pierre LeBlanc ) and the bomber Luis Napoleon , two of the most iconic characters in the series.

– the French national team is one of the strongest in the entire universe of Captain Tsubasa, as well as one of the great favorites to win the final, thanks also to the performances of its purest talents, among which we include El Sid Pierre (known in the West as ) and the bomber , two of the most iconic characters in the series. Italian Junior Youth – within the Italian national team reproduced in Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions, the strongest characters do not play in the offensive department, but in defense and in goal, a rare case in the game and in the series: we are talking about Salvatore Gentile and Gino Hernandez, the latter known in Italy as Dario Belli , one of the strongest goalkeepers along with Benji.

– within the Italian national team reproduced in Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of New Champions, the strongest characters do not play in the offensive department, but in defense and in goal, a rare case in the game and in the series: we are talking about and Gino Hernandez, the latter known in Italy as , one of the strongest goalkeepers along with Benji. German Junior Youth – as per tradition, even in the game Germany is clearly the main antagonist of Japan, since it manages to field what is probably the strongest player in the entire Captain Tsubasa universe, that is Karl Heinz Schneider , bitter rival of Benji Price also in the same German championship.

– as per tradition, even in the game Germany is clearly the main antagonist of Japan, since it manages to field what is probably the strongest player in the entire Captain Tsubasa universe, that is , bitter rival of Benji Price also in the same German championship. Argentina Junior Youth – this national team is the team in which he plays, among others, Juan Diaz , definitely inspired by Diego Armando Maradona, from whom he inherits both the ability to play football and most of his physical characteristics.

– this national team is the team in which he plays, among others, , definitely inspired by Diego Armando Maradona, from whom he inherits both the ability to play football and most of his physical characteristics. Brazil Junior Youth – this team is not among the most formidable in the game, but it is still a very strong national team, driven by the talent of its best players, or Carlos Santana e Nature.

Finally, there are some minor national teams, not able to worry teams like Japan or Germany, at least on paper, but certainly worthy of consideration:

Netherland Junior Youth – the best talents of this team are Gert Kaiser, Jovan Lensenblink and Brian Kluivoort.

– the best talents of this team are Gert Kaiser, Jovan Lensenblink and Brian Kluivoort. Uruguay Junior Youth – Ramon Victorino, the best player of his national team, plays here, among others.

– Ramon Victorino, the best player of his national team, plays here, among others. England Junior Youth – the main player of the England national team is definitely Robson.

We remind you that on our pages you can find our video review of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions. Have you already checked out the game’s launch trailer?