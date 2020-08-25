Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: a new video shows the tutorial

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco Games Japan has released a new video of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions, a short clip showing the tutorial of the attack phases of the game by Holly and Benji, coming in a few days.

The video is currently localized only in Japanese and examines only the attack phases, offering a real overview of the controls and strategies most useful in this phase of the game.

We recently got to experience Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions gameplay obtaining positive impressions: “That of Rise of the New Champions seems a solid structure, not without certain playful reasoning: our impressions on the game’s mechanics are indeed positive, given that the developers seem to be on the right path to pay homage to the original work, not forgetting to provide to the player the right weapons in defense.“

Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions will be available in Europe from Friday 28 August in PC formats (digital via Steam), PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, in addition to the Standard edition, a special Hero Edition with a limited edition personalized football shirt will also be marketed, available only while stocks last.