Captain Tsubasa: interview with Renato Novara, voice of the protagonist

For years, animation fans have known him as the captain of the Straw Hat, Monkey D. Rufy, but the now long-lived career of Renato Novara goes far beyond the protagonist of ONE PIECE and, in general, the world of anime. From the serials (Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother) to videogames (Ezio Auditore in the saga of Assassin’s Creed), without forgetting some of the main heroes of our time in the Japanese industry. To various Luffy, Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist) e Tanjiro Kamado (Demon Slayer) has recently also been added Tsubasa Oozora, the iconic protagonist of Captain Tsubasa.

Many have known him thanks to the Italian localization of the classical opera, Holly e Benji, but with the arrival of the anime series remake everything has changed: the series, broadcast on Italia 1 for a first block of episodes and with Claudio Moneta in charge of the Italian dubbing, also arrives in home video edition under the Anime Factory label of Koch Media. For the occasion, after the interview dating back to the Italian release of ONE PIECE Stampede, we once again chatted with Renato Novara, this time entirely on Captain Tsubasa. Enjoy the reading!

Between football and volleyball

Everyeye.it: Renato, before dubbing him how was your relationship with Captain Tsubasa? Did you follow him when his name was Holly and Benji?

Renato Novara: When I was little it was very popular and went with the eldest, but I confess that I was more passionate about volleyball than football. It all started with “Mimì and the national volleyball team“, my sisters watched him and I with them … I definitely fell in love with sports-themed anime, however, with Mila e Shiro. I have seen many episodes of Holly and Benji, I knew the theme song by heart, but I admit that I have never been a huge fan, especially because … I didn’t like football.

Everyeye.it: So what was it like to approach this remake series? Can you tell us what you felt?

Renato Novara: When I auditioned for this series, which I didn’t think I would win, I was happy to be working with a product inspired by a great animation classic. I was also happy because my children are both passionate about football. I especially appreciate the generational value, because the fans of the past are adults today and could watch the remake with their children, passing on the passion. For the rest, the approach was quite normal, even if I had some small difficulties as I am a complete ignorant of football! Luckily the dubbing director (Claudio Moneta) helped me a lot with the football jargon too.

Everyeye.it: What do you think about sports anime and manga? Have you ever seen others? What was the secret of the success of works like Tsubasa?

Renato Novara: I must say that I like them very much. Unlike many other genres, they find a confirmation in reality net of some natural exaggerations typical of cartoons and anime. It is no coincidence that some anime made me passionate about volleyball! Years ago I was also the protagonist of another sports series, Prince of Tennis, even that I found very funny. This is the most beautiful side of sports anime: they spectacularize sport with stunts and exaggerated strokes but they transmit the same positive values ​​typical of reality to you.

Everyeye.it: Tell us how you worked on the interpretation of Tsubasa! Did you have particular difficulties or are there anecdotes to tell?

Renato Novara: I have to say, it was pretty quiet. Tsubasa is a rather schematic character: he’s not crazy, he doesn’t scream, he’s completely different from Luffy, just to name one. I encountered the difficulty in having to lighten my voice a lot to get as close as possible to the tone of a child like Tsubasa. At the same time, I also had to find a tone that gave determination to the character, but without exaggerating: in some moments, for example, I happened to be too “heroic”. But, as you well know, Tsubasa grows over the course of the series, and this has allowed me to get closer to my original tone. Another difficulty I encountered is to extricate myself among the many Japanese names, between different characters, cities and schools. Luckily the manager helped us!

The new dubbing of Holly and Benji

Everyeye.it: Tsubasa has also received a faithful adaptation to the original texts and names, after all these years it was a brave operation. Would you like to tell us what you think and tell us the direction of the dubbing?

Renato Novara: It is a rather thorny subject that has always divided the fandom into two parts. Those who do not appreciate the fidelity to Japanese texts are all those who have grown up with the Italian edition, and who cannot accept other names than those of many years ago. I confess that even for us professionals it was not easy: among colleagues, we said: “I’m going to audition for Holly and Benji”, “today I’m going to voice Holly and Benji”. It’s something so ingrained in our culture that I find it understandable that some have stuck to it.

I state that I find it right, in most cases, to remain faithful to the original, but in others I believe that the localization is not entirely wrong, obviously without exaggerating. To say, I find that “Holly and Benji” is still a very iconic title today! As for the direction of the dubbing, Claudio Moneta is a very kind person and a great professional, personally I totally rely on him. It doesn’t happen to me with everyone, but with him it is. It is so precise that you read the already adapted scripts in advance and make the changes before entering the room.

And every time his lyrics are perfect, both in terms of lip sync and (in this case) the use of football terms. Another thing I love a lot about Claudio’s conducting is his great attention to rhythm: he is one of those conductors who not only fully respects the rhythm of the bar (if there are 6 bars, he uses them all, without ever lengthening a single sound). ), but also tries to coordinate it so as to make it almost musical and coherent with the context, so as not to create any hole in emotional tension. He is a professional with a lot of ideas.

Everyeye.it: If you were to compare him to other anime protagonists you’ve voiced, like Luffy, what do you think of Tsubasa? What protagonist / hero was for you, as a voice actor-spectator?

Renato Novara: In my opinion, each character is valid for itself. Sports heroes often alternate funny moments with other daily ones, and then there are other more heroic ones. In Captain Tsubasa there is also a lot of normality, in ONE PIECE this term does not exist! And it is also a completely different work, full of very different nuances, while the main theme is friendship. There is also friendship in Tsubasa, but the cast is not so heterogeneous.

The development of the protagonist is also different: Tsubasa looks at the world with such innocence, especially at the beginning, Luffy is a total madman from the first minutes of the first episode. The great thing about both of them is the search for a team they want to lead. Here, what binds them is the theme of union to reach the goal: Tsubasa’s “One Piece”, in this case, is the achievement of the national team!

Everyeye.it: Do you like football or sports in general? What relationship do you have with sport?

Renato Novara: As I said, I don’t like football. Indeed, for me football has always been a great sword of Damocles in my life. I am the only son in a family with a father who played football and who would have liked me to do too (although that was more of my feeling). I remember that as a child my parents tried to take me to play in the soccer fields, but I got angry because I didn’t want to do it. Once, during one of these moments, I was chased by a dog that bit my butt! Maybe it was because of what I hated football, I linked it to an unpleasant episode. Even at school I experienced this hatred a little badly, because all my friends played football. Ironically, my two sons go crazy for football and play it. In short, at a certain point life gave me the final ‘setback’: “you are a fool at football, but now you will get closer to it by joining it to your job as a voice actor!”. And here came Tsubasa.

Between past and present

Everyeye.it: What, in your opinion, is the added value of this remake compared to the classic series? What differences have you identified with respect to the historical anime?

Renato Novara: More than added value, I like to call it more modern in its visual impact, animations and colors, but without detracting from that cult that was the classic series. Obviously the new generations, in my opinion, will always prefer the new version, it’s a generational question. My children prefer the remake because they were born in 2010 and 2012 respectively, for them the anime of the eighties tastes a little old. The same happened to me with other famous films: I dubbed “The Return of Mary Poppins“, I’ve always been in love with the original classic, but my kids liked the sequel more, because it’s all closer to them. It was the same for my generation, however: for me, Mila and Shiro was revolutionary because it was much more modern than Mimi and the national volleyball team.

Everyeye.it: What would you say to the new generations approaching this remake to entice them to watch Captain Tsubasa?

Renato Novara: To the new generations I would tell what Captain Tsubasa / Holly and Benji was for the old ones. It meant taking your favorite sport home every day, to enjoy it not only on real fields, but also in a television product, moreover made ad hoc to convey the values ​​of sport: friendship, ambition, teamwork, the competitive sacrifice. And then, let’s face it: it’s always fun to joke, positively, wondering how it is possible for an athlete to kick such powerful kicks or perform such complex stunts!

I close with a personal anecdote: as a child I never knew how to distinguish Holly from Benji, despite the Italian acronym clearly stating who is the attacker and who is the goalkeeper! It must be said that it is now much easier, because the title of the work bears only the name of the real protagonist: Tsubasa (Holly). In fact, now that I have also experienced the remake as a voice actor, I can say it: Genzo Wakabayashi (Benji) has a minor role compared to Tsubasa, so why insert it in the title of the Italian edition ?!