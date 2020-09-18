Captain Tsubasa has sold over 500,000 copies, new patch coming soon

Bandai Namco and Tamsoft have announced that Captain Tsubasa Rise Of New Champions has sold over 500,000 copies, data referring only to the first week of launch, undoubtedly a great success for the new game by Holly and Benji.

The developers thanked the community for this milestone and unveil the contents of patch 1.02, coming in late September on PlayStation 4 and by mid-October on PC. The next update will include various improvements including improved difficulty level balance in Episode Tsubasa, matchmaking improvements, in-game notifications, and bug fixes and technical issues.

More details on the news and future content of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions will arrive at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online with a showcase scheduled for September 27th. Holly and Benji’s game is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. On Everyeye.it you will find the review of Captain Tsubasa Rise of New Champions: “Rise of New Champions is a product of the heart that, despite a playful system that is not always adequately precise, offers a long-lasting, energetic and spectacular experience. The gameplay soon expires in repetition, which also weakens the adrenaline rush resulting from yet another acrobatic shot.“