Captain Tsubasa gets his magazine: Captain Tsubasa Magazine is launched

How many have not heard of Holly and Benji, the legendary anime on football aired since the 90s? Their adventure, born in Japan under the name of Captain Tsubasa, shows no sign of stopping despite being published for decades. The tireless Yoichi Takahashi is working on it Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun and on a particular novelty.

Grand Jump saw the resumption of Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun last October, but the publication on Shueisha's well-known seinen magazine will not last long. It has indeed been announced the arrival of Captain Tsubasa Magazine, a manga container prepared by Shueisha dedicated exclusively to the work of Yoichi Takahashi.

April 2 will be the day of Captain Tsubasa Magazine's debut which will contain a new manga, of the self-contained spin-off chapters, the continuation of Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun and it will contain many interviews, information on video games and merchandising as well as extra content attached. The first issue will be 148 pages long and will be bi-monthly.

The first chapter of Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun to be published in the magazine will be number 103. The epic adventure in the world of football will therefore continue for a long time Tsubasa Oozora.