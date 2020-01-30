Captain Marvel was going to perform in Avengers: The Age of Ultron

Share it:

The first reference to Captain Marvel in the UCM We saw her at the end of Avengers: Infinity War when Nick Furia used a strange search in which the logo associated with this heroine appeared. Despite this there were plans to present the character much earlier.

A Reddit user has wanted to share an image in which we see a blond-haired girl at the headquarters that The Avengers had in Avengers: The Age of Ultron, a film in which Carol Danvers was planned to be introduced.

The woman that appears in the image is no known actress since it is simply a provisional scene while deciding if it was a good idea or not to present this character in that phase of the UCM.

It is believed that the presence of the character in this film is due to a desire of Joss Whedon rather than serious plans of Marvel Studios to turn this idea into reality so prematurely.

Finally it seems that the reasons why the character was presented in his own solo film is because Kevin Feige didn't want him to appear in his own suit and flying around before explaining where he came from and how he became a superhero.

Captain Marvel arrived causing a sensation to the UCM and has just unfolded its full potential in Avengers: Endgame where she participates in the final scene getting to decimate a good part of Thanos's army alone and even putting the Crazy Titan in trouble, which shows why in several Marvel Studios spokespersons such as Kevin Feige have said he is among the most powerful UCM characters (alongside Scarlet Witch, who Feige considers to be the most powerful avenger).