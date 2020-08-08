Captain Marvel star Brie Larson reveals "I climbed the Grand Teton"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe she is known as Captain Marvel, but also in real life Brie Larson has accomplished a feat worthy of a superhero: last year he climbed the Grand Teton, with its 4,199 meters the highest peak of the homonymous national park in Wyoming. The actress herself told it on her YouTube channel.

Brie Larson, awarded an Oscar in 2016 for Room, undertook the climb in August 2019, together with his personal trainer Jason Walsh, a Jimmy Chin, co-director of the documentary Free Solo, and a crew who filmed the feat. On YouTube, in the video also visible at the bottom of the news, the company highlights, commented by the actress and her fellow adventurers.

"It wasn't easy" explains Brie Larson in the video. “It was a lot harder than the things we did in the gym, period. And it's obviously one thing completely different when you climb the wall of a gym, where you can cling to these little ones colored rocks and you already know what the path is. Here you are alone, with no colors telling you where you should be get your hands or feet. "

A very different experience even from that of his first training in quarantine. "I was really impressed with his way of keeping calm in such a situation" added Jimmy Chin. "Really impressive, and I have accompanied many people in the climbs. "

The caption written by Brie Larson under the video reads: "Thanks for watching my adventure and I hope it inspires you, at least one bit'! I couldn't have done it without my friends Jimmy Chin and Jason Walsh. "

Returning to Brie Larson's career in MCU, the news of the day is instead the announcement of the name of the director of Captain Marvel 2.