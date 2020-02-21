 Captain Marvel, no. 9

Share it:

Carol Danvers is not going through her best moment since she left the dome of the Nuclear Man, because has been weakening, a superheroine has been taking its place little by little and the worst of all is that the media have totally discredited her for saving a kree. Since then, the following weeks got worse and even threw her out of the army. Luckily, Carol had her friends to support them and Minerva proposed to join forces now that society rejected her. In this issue, Carol Danvers will continue trying to fight while Tony and Jess analyze his body and discover something impressive.

The story would begin with Carol Danvers resigning from Alpha Flight and leaving Brand in charge, even though she disagreed with the government's decisions and supported Carol. After that, Carol investigates with Rhodey a hint of Jessica in the sewers and you find a dead kraken and the locator that Carol put to Minerva. At that time, Carol and Rhodey were taken to the street and attacked by a giant kraken, so they were forced to fight. While Jess and Tony were investigating if Carol had a disease, according to some recordings, Captain Marvel saw that she could not harm the giant and that only Star could save the day. Helpless and brushing the facts, Carol accepted that Tony analyze her and what he discovered surprised her, but also opened her eyes in a certain sense.

Usually, Kelly Thompson continues to deconstruct Carol Danvers and make him fall to the depths because of her enemies, and they are not only physically attacking her indirectly, but also in a psychological way – which is undoubtedly the toughest – because civilians have begun to hate or fear her, she has lost her position in the Air Force, made her doubt herself to the point of needing to hit something to de-stress, and then see that his powers do not even tickle a being that would have split in two a few weeks ago … but what we are very sure when reading this number is that Kelly Thompson has already started the lifting process of Carol Danvers, perhaps to give it a little twist that she needs to make it more alive. And this where we see it? At the end of it with the determination of Carol Danvers, and when Captain Marvel is on the ground and wants to fly, she makes it taller, further and faster than anyone else in the universe.

As for the characters, Carol Danvers is going through the worst of the streaks and still tries to fight with all his strength even though he knows that his powers are not at full capacity, and his stubbornness does not end until he contemplates before his eyes that he needs help or everyone would run danger. However, Carol knows how to stand up easily to try to tidy things up and find a solution instead of lying in bed. Jessica Drew here acts as Carol's best friend even having to act behind her to check what disease you have, and for this you need to Tony Stark, who in turn is active when it comes to helping, but has several rubs with Carol.

On rhythmKelly Thompson has a balanced pace with somewhat accelerated steps from time to time to move the story appropriately to the needs of the story.

On an artistic level, Carmen Carnero continues to maintain a fairly remarkable level in terms of funds, designs, dynamism and natural and lively facial expressions, which makes us appreciate it as never before in each issue, both in those in which Carol deals, as in those in which Captain Marvel cannot with her problems.

In short, I consider that we are facing a rather informative and entertaining number of Captain Marvel that serves to put the bow into play for her final steps, thanks to his revelation and his amazing cliffhanger.

