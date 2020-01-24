 Captain Marvel, no. 8

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The War of the Kingdoms has not been a path of roses for Captain Marvel, because, in addition to all the problems she had to deal with with her companions, Charming changed her body with the Strange Doctor to avoid a vision in which Carol beat her. Determined to defeat the fearsome witch, Strange and Carol gave their best efforts to use their new bodies as best they could, although there were many discussions involved, until they finally fixed the situation and they returned to their bodies to continue fighting in the War of the Kingdoms. In this issue of Captain Marvel we will see Carol fight against aliens and be defamed for being half kree while a new superhero appears in the city.

The story would begin in medias res with a depressed Carol Danvers and then tell us how in a week he has been defending the Earth from different attacks. In one of them he meets Estrella and rescues a Kree. Since then everything is getting worse to the point that the press defames her and insults her for being half kree, so in one night her friends try to cheer her up. However, Carol Danvers will accept another proposal.

In general, we are facing a magnificent story with the fall of the superheroine that serves as a preamble to the rebirth of Carol Danvers on Earth and that citizens regain love for herWell, as Tony indicated, he has been in space for a long time. Now, speaking in more detail about certain aspects of the plot, I like how Kelly Thompson has been spinning all the events of the days that have happened for Carol to make that final decision after being defamed and hated by the world even after saving them countless times. On the other hand, the appearance of the new heroine breathes a very classic air that I like and gives a touch of mystery, and more when our character begins to feel bad physically.

As for the characters, Carol Danvers begins with great courage and as the days go by we see how heroin is discouraging seeing how humans hate her, she loses her strength and how a new hero seems to usurp her place. And, even with the unconditional support of her friends, it is inevitable that the character feels that there is something that is working badly, either in her or with the world, so the outcome is expected. On the other hand, There are notable appearances of Toxic when it comes to helping, but especially Spider-Woman It reflects their great friendship and a great Easter egg for the most veteran. On the other hand, Estrella is the most mysterious of this comic, but little can we talk about her beyond her incredible strength while Carol seems to lose his when she is by his side – or so it seems.

On rhythmKelly Thompson takes time to explain how each day is important to Carol Danvers and how each of them affects her. However, Thompson also gives us some action from time to time to lighten the weight of the plot.

On an artistic level, Carmen Carnero returns to pencils to marvel at her fantastic drawing both in individual pages and in splash pages where emotions and power are transmitted perfectly with good angles in the bullet points. By the way, it is worth highlighting above all that fantastic original vignette in which Spider-Woman scales the building.

In short, I consider that we are facing an interesting number that starts a story arc that will change some important things of the character, so we must be very attentive and, above all, monitor who is Estrella -Y, as J.J. Jameson, see if it's a hero or a threat.

You can acquire “Captain Marvel, no. 8 ” here.