 Captain Marvel, No. 7

The War of the Kingdoms continues in its last steps and Enchantress has made one of the most intelligent movements in order to avoid one of its defeats that it saw in one of the visions it had in a war: that it would be defeated by Captain Marvel, the Doctor Strange and Black Widow. To avoid it and with great cunning, the sorceress took them far away from the point where they would defeat her and there exchanged the bodies of Carol Danvers and Stephen Strange so that they did not dominate the other's powers in time. While she was triumphant, both characters tried to train in the use of their powers, but their stubbornness and the odd problem would prevent them from unleashing the powers they keep inside. In this final crossover issue we will see Carol Danvers and Stephen Stranger agree on the training to end the evil Enchantress enchantress and continue ending the Malekith Kingdom War.

The story would begin with Carol and Stephen giving everything they can in their training to make the most of their inner powers, although it is not enough to take full advantage. After eliminating a few enemies and rejoicing over their little victory, the three would camp and Captain Marvel and the Supreme Sorcerer advice would be given during the night while Black Widow ends up hunting a crocodile. A day later, the three return to New York and, seeing that the control of their powers will not save their day, Carol Danvers conjures a cunning and simple spell using Stranger's body to have a chance of winning.

In general we are facing a comic with a more serious approach than the previous one which already leaves behind comedy to finally focus on how to defeat the villain and solve the serious problem they have at hand. Thanks to that, we see Carol and Stephen evolve slightly towards the characters we usually trust. With that in mind, no wonder they have a great idea in the final stretch from the comic that results in a fair and logical solution and could even be said to be imaginative when it comes to defeating Enchantress in order to continue the War of the Kingdoms.

As for the characters, Carol Danvers stubbornness aside to collaborate with the Supreme Sorcerer and try to learn as many easy spells as he can in the time they have available with brilliant perseverance. – although there are never enough funny comments. For its part, Stranger learns that he must calm down and channel the energy and then drop it suddenly. Definitely, see this dynamic so closely and so teacher-student has been quite good. On the other hand, Black Widow is relegated to the comic field, Unfortunately. By last, Charming acts like the typical villain who believes that everything is already solved, but he does not see that there may be other variables that may lead to defeat and that is what causes him to lose interest as a villain when he could have been a forecaster.

On rhythmKelly Thompson carries the remaining pages of the event with complete peace of mind and even in full action to show that the most important thing is not force, but cunning.

On an artistic level, Annapaola Martello It still shows a stable drawing with respect to the previous number, which is not bad, but does not show symptoms or interest for improvement and has a dirty touch in some parts that just did not quite like. However, I must emphasize how I like the designs of some characters, backgrounds and expressions that can be really funny or challenging.

In short, I think we are facing an acceptable number of Captain Marvel within the event "War of the Kingdoms" and all its proposal and execution is handled in an attractive and stable manner in its development of two numbers before returning to the main plot that is already dropped on the last page.

You can buy "Captain Marvel, no. 7 ” here.