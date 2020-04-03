 Captain Marvel, no. 10

Share it:

After all the hatred Carol Danvers has gotten lately and losing her position as Captain, Carol resigned from Alpha Flight in favor of Brand. After, Carol and Rhodey investigated in the sewers and they found a dead kraken and the locator that Carol gave Minerva. At that moment, another Kraken took them out onto the streets of New York and they were forced to fight until Estrella saved them. Seeing helplessCarol agreed to have Tony analyze her and he already knew she had an illness and together they saw that it was a Kree that had been implanted. At that time, Carol understood that it could be Minerva and he went looking for her in search of answers to his diminished power, but he found her half bled and with a message on the wall. In this issue, Minerva will explain her plan and Estrella will reveal her identity as she battles Captain Marvel.

The story of this issue would begin (can contain SPOILERS. Avoid reading this part if you haven't read it) with Carol Danvers taking Minerva to Tony Stark's lab, and when she recovered, she acknowledged that she campaigned for harassment to secure her cooperation. Meanwhile, she did experiments to create half human-kree and one was successful, but without powers. Therefore, with one of his kraken he infected her with a biotech virus that extracts power and gave it to Estrella. However, Estrella turned against her when she saw that she wanted to join forces with Carol. Knowing that, Carol headed to Times Square to stop Estrella. Knowing the identity of his enemy, he fought against her against all his forces and, far from the population, ripped the biotech virus from his chest so as not to give his enemy more strength. However, Estrella smiled and used her plan B.

In general, we are For the most part, an explanatory number, which generates a lot of interest, as well as fun and entertaining because of how Kelly Thompson leads us by the hand towards a confrontation between two characters with similar powers but with totally different egos and values ​​and that, at the end of the day, it shows what it is to be a heroine and that you cannot trust appearances just as New York citizens did based solely on prejudice and not on facts and actions. On the other hand, the battle between Star and Captain Marvel is very well orchestrated and has been quite spectacular -and here we must thank Carmen Carnero-, although I must say that there was a moment that totally shocked me because of how shocking it was .

As for the characters, Carol Danvers shows mercy for Minerva, although she does not forgive any of her actions and still remains very angry with her. However, he knows that he must listen to her words and attend to her to know how to stop the virus that steals his powers. On the other hand, Minerva is totally sorry to Carol as the situation got out of control, because he only wanted their collaboration because of the urgency of the situation of the Kree, and that is why he tries to justify the creation of Star. Finally, Star is a vain villain with a big ego who believes that everything should be at her disposal and that she is the best, and that if she doesn't get what she wants on the one hand, she will get it on the other. Taking into account its identity, we can say that it is an obsession with power.

On the beat, Kelly Thompson begins with slow times to explain what happened and that both the reader and the characters can digest it, pthen go little by little in crescendo to give you a fast pace for the battle against Star.

On an artistic level, Carmen Carnero offers us a wild battle between two powerful characters who could destroy the city if they both wanted. Thus, without being able to complain to the cartoonist, the design of both the fight and the backgrounds and characters is spectacular and comes to draw moments that really remove the hiccups, such as one that occurs in space or another that manages to open the eyes of wide open for Star's villainy.

In short, I consider that we are before a great number that leaves everything explained and prepared for the final battle against Star, which will not be easy to defeat.

