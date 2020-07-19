Entertainment

Captain Marvel: Issue 18 reveals a twist on Carol's life

July 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
In issue 18 of Captain Marvel, the writer Kelly Thompson has revealed to the reader a plot twist related to our protagonist. In fact, it seems that Carol has a sister named Lauri-ell. From here on, not only will the latter influence its future, but we will also see it protagonist in an Empyre spin-off.

The character showed himself mainly through three illustrations, that we attach at the bottom of the article. In the first, in which he wears his peculiar armor, he denotes a peculiar resemblance to Carol. We see her inside a cockpit, at a time certainly before the meeting with her sister.

In the second image instead we see her getting used to life on Earth, although its titanic dimensions make it very disturbing in the eyes of humans. In the third and final image we can take a look at different looks of the character created by the artist Carol Smith.

The following is the synopsis of Captain Marvel number 18, which will hit the shelves of comics on July 29th:

"Captain Marvel is the Supreme Prosecutor! In the throes of war, Carol finds herself with a bold new role – and a brand new weapon, the Universal Weapon. When a Kree soldier bombards a unified city of the empire, the Emperor Hulkling sends his new accuser to throw the swift and necessary hammer of justice. But what initially seems a relatively simple directive, will end up challenging Carol on a personal level that she never imagined. "

Marvel Comics presents Dark Ages, Tom Taylor's post-apocalyptic series. Marvel announces the next Venom crossover: the protagonist will be Knull.

