Captain Marvel Find Screenwriter and Release Date

'Avengers: Endgame' left us a huge void about what to expect in this Phase 4. But after months of speculation about the future of the sequel to 'Captain Marvel' it seems that we have news. First, it will arrive in 2022 and secondly, it already has a screenwriter.

According to The hollywood Reporter the person in charge of writing the also marvelita 'WandaVision', Megan McDonnell, is about to close the deal to write the sequel to 'Captain Marvel', which will take place in the present. This is, after the final events of the last Avengers movie, which premiered last May to become the highest grossing film in history. Although no further details have been advanced at least it has been confirmed that the project begins to take its first steps.

In this sequel we will see again Brie Larson giving life to the most powerful superhero of the whole MCU. This heroine appeared with her solo tape last 2019, two months before 'Endgame'. If the debut film showed us its origin, dated in the nineties, this sequel will be located in the current decade, after the end of the crazy Titan. However, it is not ruled out that we see leaps in the time that shows us what he has been doing Carol Danvers during the twenty years that have passed between his film and 'Endgame'. War in cyberspace in sight?

Already speaking of rumors, there has been much talk that the villain of the film will be Veranke, the queen of the Skrull empire in the Marvel Universe. If confirmed, it would lay the groundwork for the saga of 'Secret Invasion', when it is discovered that the skrulls, being shapeshifters, have invaded without anyone knowing the planet Earth.