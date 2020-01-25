Captain Marvel fans sign a petition to replace Brie Larson with another actress

Share it:

The new and powerful heroine of Marvel It seems not to have finished entering the public. Captain Marvel was a film that was characterized by introducing us to a powerful woman away from stereotypes, but the performance of Brie Larson he managed to awaken both passions and the most derogatory criticisms

According to the ComicBook website, the "fans" of Captain Marvel they have organized a petition in Care2 requesting the replacement of Brie Larson by a colored actress. The petition not only criticizes Larson's Caucasian appearance, but also highlights that she has not donated money to any NGO that is not related to television.

"We need Brie Larson to give up her role to prove that she is an ally of social justice and ensure that a gay woman of color plays the role," says the petition. "Replace it with Monica, the original woman and Captain Marvel BLACK instead of the white characters for the benefit of the white and straight men who run Disney."

Monica Rambeau, interpreted by Akira Akbar, appears in the Captain Marvel movie while still a girl. The character appeared in the comics under the name of Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel II. In addition, the Disney + WandaVision series will also host Rambeau as an adult and will be performed by Teyonah Parris.

Finally, the petition remarks that Brie Larson has not exercised her work well with the charity, noting that "she has not donated money to any charity other than The Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation and it is time for her to prove that everything does not count. "

The petition has managed to collect, at the moment in which we are writing this news, 27,657 sasaplandatures of its 30,000 goalWill this get Disney's attention? Anyway, Captain Marvel 2 is already in production and will have a script by Megan McDonnell (at this time it seems to be finalizing the negotiations to get the job done). McDonnell is also in charge of writing the story of WandaVision for Disney +.