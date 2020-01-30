Captain Marvel could lead two groups in Phase 5

Share it:

Carol Danvers first appeared in the franchise's 21st movie in 2019, making her one of the newest characters that Marvel Studios has presented, but has also existed as a superhero in the universe since 1989, making her one of the human characters more active today.

The presence of the character of Brie Larson in the MCU, after the respective departures of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, it will increase as Phase 4 begins and Phase 5 produces the next independent delivery of the character.The president of Marvel, Kevin FeigeHe even explained that the character will be a centerpiece of the universe in the future, and fans have already assumed that he would lead the A-Force; but it may not be the only superhero team he will lead.

Previously it had been reported that Marvel hopes to make Spider-Man and Captain Marvel the centerpieces of his Cinematic Universe in the future (assuming Sony and Marvel continue to make good crumbs) and that he also wants to use multiple equipment in the future, and Danvers would lead Some. According to the Cheat Sheet portal, it points directly to two.

One of these groups would be the A-force, the Marvel hero team. Captain Marvel has already received her independent surrender, and she has proven herself to be a worthy fighter and leader. She-Hulk will arrive at Disney + and Jane Foster will soon take the hammer of the Thunder God as Mighty Thor. The female version of Loki will also be seen on Disney +. In addition there are rumors surrounding Michelle Jones could become Spider-Woman, it seems that the A-Force would not be unlikely.

The other group to lead would be The Ultimates. Long ago Marvel Studios was considering entering the MCU. Among the superheroes that make up this team would be, as the website points out, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, América Chávez (who supposedly will go to the MCU through Disney +) and Spectrum (which appeared in 'Captain Marvel' as a young Monica Rambeau ). Blue Marvel is also part of the team in the comics.

At the moment it is known that everything is possible speculation since the study has not yet officially confirmed anything. What is clear is that Carol Danvers will return in 'Captain Marvel 2' but has no final official date, but is expected to be released in 2022.