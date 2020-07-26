Captain Marvel: Brie Larson is a landslide to keep secrets Marvel: "It's very difficult"

Share it:

Brie Larson is still in love with her Captain Marvel, but it was all roses in her experience with Marvel: keeping secrets about films in the pipeline was really tough for her.

Welcome to the club, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland will have told you, two actors who on more than one occasion have missed some atomic bombs on the plot of the upcoming films. For his part, Larson has adopted a strategy that could work: he doesn't want to know anything about anything.

"Honestly, the crazy thing is that I was very clear with Marvel saying, 'Please don't reveal anything to me.' I don't want to keep the secret. I'm bad at keeping secrets, and it's really difficult because it's very cool stuff. "

In fact, the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reach a level of secrecy to envy the FBI, and even just a detail revealed at the wrong time could have a huge media echo, providing a bad quarter of an hour to the authors of the spoilers. The actress then said: "I had to hide the fact that I was Captain Marvel for about a year I think, before I could tell anyone. It was very difficult! I don't want to go through something like that yet. "

A problem that will recur in the future, given the importance that Captain Marvel could have for Phase 5. Meanwhile, however, the actress has become a YouTuber and immediately expressed his passion for Nintendo video games: he would even like to star in a Metroid movie.