Entertainment

Captain Marvel acquires a powerful upgrade in the latest issue of his series

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The character of Captain Marvel, the very blonde Carol Danvers, over the years has often changed skills and powers. The latest upgrade sees her wielding a certain weapon that is very popular with Marvel Comics readers. Let's see which one together.

As you can see in the image that comes from the number 16 of Captain Marvel, Carol gets the help of the powerful hammer of the thunder god Thor, the famous Mjolnir. The woman uses it to fight a dangerous alien named Vox Supreme that has caused a transformation in the Captain's body, making her much bigger and more muscular (we don't reveal too much to the readers). Carol is not the first mortal who managed to wield the mythical weapon of Odin's son. In the past, Captain America (Steve Rogers) also wielded the weapon, proving to have a pure heart (it also happens in the film Avengers Edgame). Jane Foster also obtained the right to use Mjolnir and even DC Comics Superman proved to be worthy in the crossover JLA-Avengers by Kurt Busiek and George Perez released for Marvel Comics.

READ:  Lots of news for The Seven Deadly Sins 4: confirmed title, cast and month of release

The strength of Captain Marvel will be very helpful during the next crossover entitled Marvel Comics Empyre, in fact the most powerful terrestrial heroes will have to face the united threat of Skrull and Kree who point the Earth for an invasion. Another Avengers instead had a change of outfit. Let's talk about Black Widow who becomes White in the cover of the next June issue of her magazine.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.