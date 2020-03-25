Captain Marvel acquires a powerful upgrade in the latest issue of his series

Share it:

The character of Captain Marvel, the very blonde Carol Danvers, over the years has often changed skills and powers. The latest upgrade sees her wielding a certain weapon that is very popular with Marvel Comics readers. Let's see which one together.

As you can see in the image that comes from the number 16 of Captain Marvel, Carol gets the help of the powerful hammer of the thunder god Thor, the famous Mjolnir. The woman uses it to fight a dangerous alien named Vox Supreme that has caused a transformation in the Captain's body, making her much bigger and more muscular (we don't reveal too much to the readers). Carol is not the first mortal who managed to wield the mythical weapon of Odin's son. In the past, Captain America (Steve Rogers) also wielded the weapon, proving to have a pure heart (it also happens in the film Avengers Edgame). Jane Foster also obtained the right to use Mjolnir and even DC Comics Superman proved to be worthy in the crossover JLA-Avengers by Kurt Busiek and George Perez released for Marvel Comics.

The strength of Captain Marvel will be very helpful during the next crossover entitled Marvel Comics Empyre, in fact the most powerful terrestrial heroes will have to face the united threat of Skrull and Kree who point the Earth for an invasion. Another Avengers instead had a change of outfit. Let's talk about Black Widow who becomes White in the cover of the next June issue of her magazine.