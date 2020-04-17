 Captain Marvel 2 will serve to mark the way to the New Avengers

Share it:

For years we have been talking about the idea of ​​a new generation of Avengers. It is known that in a moment Marvel Studios will make the leap and present the Young Avengers, but it is also up in the air to present a new group of Avengers – precisely this morning we brought you the statements of Sebastian Stan saying that there would still be wait a few years for the next movie. The Avenging Trinity (Iron Man, Captain America and Thor) is no longer as we knew it, and it is time to present a new lineup.

The rumor now coming from insider Jeremy Conrad is that the movie "Captain Marvel 2", scheduled for 2022, will lead that change, and in that role that Kevin Feige already said Carol Danvers would occupy at UCM, the film will serve to introduce the New Avengers, that is, the new grouping of heroes.

What sounds for now is that the film would serve to set the stage for a future movie of these New Avengers, and that the role it will play "Captain Marvel 2" at UCM it will be very similar to the one you played "Captain America: Civil War", that we remember marked the basis on what we would see in Avengers: Infinity War, then, avengers divided and who must rejoin forces due to a galactic threat.

It is also pointed out that whoever is in charge of directing the movie this second Captain Marvel movie, let's remember the directors of the first film already said that they would not return and it was said that they were also looking for a director, also be the one to direct the New Avengers movie. Again, the same situation occurred with the Russo brothers. It is given as a clue that "that director will be a great fan favorite", because "Spider-Man will be in the movie"That is to say, that it has a relationship with the wall-climbing, although it is also said that everything would still be defined.

This last clue can be seen in many ways, from thinking of Jon Watts, director of the three Spider-Man movies at UCM, to Sam Raimi, who directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and returning to the movies. Marvel to direct "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", but it is true that this would not fit with what was said that they were looking for a director.

