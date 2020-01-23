 Captain Marvel 2 officially in development with possible premiere in 2022 and looking for a new director

Share it:

Marvel Studios already begins officially the development of a sequel movie of "Captain Marvel". We knew it was one of the films that would arrive in the next few years, as Kevin Feige himself (president of Marvel Studios) confirmed that it would be done, but it was not announced during the presentation of Phase Four. From THR it is now revealed that the project could reach cinemas in 2022.

It is still without official title “Captain Mavel 2” will start to be developed by Megan McDonnell, responsible for the series "WandaVision" and who is going to make a first script. Likewise, Marvel Studios would be now looking for a new director to take over the project, well Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who co-directed the first installment, will not return to be involved but it seems that would be in negotiations to make a series of Marvel Studios on Disney +.

The details of the story have not yet been revealed, but since THR they point out that the sequel will take place in the present time of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after seen in "Avengers: Endgame". Therefore, it is ruled out to resume the events where they left him at the end of "Captain Marvel", located in the 90s, and that would help delve deeper into what it was doing since that end and when we see it already in "Avengers: Endgame".

