         'Captain Marvel 2' is already underway with new screenwriter: premiere in theaters in 2022

They have taken longer than expected but the sequel is already underway from 'Captain Marvel'. After the first part was a big blockbuster, with 1,128 million dollars raised around the world, it was only a matter of time before Marvel and Disney gave the green light to a continuation of the adventures of Carol Danvers.

However, according to THR, Marvel Studio is not going to have the directors and writers of the first film, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Instead, Megan McDonnell, scriptwriter of the series 'WandaVision' of Disney +, has been hired to deliver a script of 'Captain Marvel 2', and the intention is for a woman to take care of doing it even if they have not chosen anyone for now.

Anna Boden giving instructions on the filming of Captain Marvel

'Captain Marvel 2' in 2022 and no nostalgia factor

In principle, the premiere is scheduled for 2022, no specific date. Of course, Brie Larson will return to incarnate Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, being for the moment the only sure name of the cast. Larson already repeated as the superheroine with a supporting role in 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The project is still in a very initial phase but it is already known that the story of 'Captain Marvel 2' will be set today. Recall that the previous one was in the 90s, being nostalgia one of the most striking elements of the film. Precisely, the sequel to 'Wonder Woman' will try to play with the same card in its sequel: 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

'Captain Marvel' was a very important title for Marvel Studios since it was her first production focused on a female character. Finally they bet on a superheroine, 11 years after starting their universe (with 'Iron Man') and they were right, the audience responded enthusiastically. The triumph encouraged them to produce 'Black Widow', starring Scarlett Johansson; the next one is released April 30th (May 1 in the United States).