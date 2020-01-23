Captain Marvel 2 is already in production with the writer of WandaVision

Share it:

Marvel Studios has already launched the production of Captain Marvel 2, a film that will feature a script by Megan McDonnell (at this time it seems to be finalizing the negotiations to get the job done), who is also in charge of writing the story of Wandavision for Disney +.

In a new THR exclusive, it can be read that the production is looking for a director to carry out the project and that Captain Marvel 2 is expected to be in theaters in 2022. It is also said that the story will go from the 90s to the present. .

Media sources say that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the writers of the first film, will not return to this saga but that "They are still in talks to stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct a possible Disney series +".

Captain Marvel, with Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson, was the first Marvel movie with a woman in the lead role. It proved to be a great success by getting more than 1,100 million at the box office.

This is not the first time we know of Captain Marvel 2, because Kevin Feige talked about its existence during the presentation of the UCM with others such as Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

When it comes to McDonnell, WandaVision is his first great job and one of the first real action series announced for Disney +. She will star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda and Vision. The story will follow the conversion of Wanda Maximoff into Scarlet Witch.

WandaVision was going to premiere at Disney + in 2021, but recently it has been postponed to 2022.

Other films for Phase 4 of the UCM are Black Widow, Shang-Chi, The Eternal and a large collection of Disney + series that will serve to introduce many new Marvel characters.