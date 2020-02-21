Captain America's shield used in Avengers: Endgame is being raffled off

Share it:

One of the most incredible pieces of UCM collection will end up in the house of a fan with luck for having helped a good cause, because one of the shields used in Avengers: Endgame by Chris Evans in his role as Captain America.

Evans himself has collaborated with the Girl Powerful fundraiser, an organization that seeks to help young girls gain awareness about themselves and their possibilities by improving their social emotions and helping them with any mental problems they may suffer.

The shield has been donated to this charitable cause Victoria Alonso, executive producer of Marvel Studios and its authenticity has been verified by props expert Russell Bobbitt.

Hey guys, you have a chance to win a screen-used Captain America shield from Avengers: Endgame to support @GirlPowerful__ who are community leaders in real life. Only 4 days left to enter a piece of Marvel history. Go to https://t.co/EHBJ3hLWRJ – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 17, 2020

The piece has been so eager that thousands of dollars have been donated to this cause. At the moment the exact amount collected has not been provided, but between the participations it was possible to pay up to 1,000 dollars to get 50,000 participations.

If you were thinking about trying your luck you are already a little late because the participations are over and next February 24 you will know who has been the lucky or the lucky one to take home this piece of collection that has been in the hands of the heroes of the UCM during the filming of his last great adventure.

A new shield will come into play soon when Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives at Disney + and we have to see Sam Wilson bearing the burden of responsibility that Steve Rogers gave him at the end of last year's movie.