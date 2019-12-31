Captain America: Civil War was able to do without Iron Man and Spider-Man

Share it:

In his day, the third movie of Captain America inside the UCM it served to introduce a character very dear to the fans. Nothing more and nothing less than Spider-Man. But … what if the story had been very different? In fact, it has come to light that Marvel was about to do without Spider-Man for that movie. And not only Tom Holland's character, but Iron Man wouldn't have appeared either.

In fact, the latter is not so crazy, considering that it was Tony Stark himself who introduced Spider-Man into the film. The fact is that as they comment from Comicbook, it was Kevin Feige himself who revealed that detail recently.

To be more specific, he did it at a conference at the New York Film Academy, while talking about the problems that arose with that movie. Apparently, the only reason why the appearance of Spider-Man was in danger had to do with the terms of the Sony license.

This is what Feige said about it: "At that time Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, along with the rest of the team, were developing the movie, and I went in and out saying, 'I think Spidey is going to be!', Then come back and say 'forget it. It's not going. to happen'.". But … what endangered the appearance of Robert Downey Jr.? Apparently, Marvel executives had not closed the deal with the actor at that time.

In addition, Feige's words demonstrate how they had to work on the fly with that project: "I kept saying 'it seems to be great with Downey! We will do Capi against Iron Man.' And my next sentence was' I really don't know, we may not have Downey. Okay, who do we put Capi against?". Anyway, Feige says they had certain characters to occupy that place if in the end had not set. For example, Ant-Man would have taken the place of Spider-Man. Something that in his day could be known thanks to some filtered arts. The one we didn't know was the possible victim.

