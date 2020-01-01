TV Shows

Captain America actress is accused of killing her mother

January 1, 2020
Edie Perez
Olathe, Kansas.- An actress who had a small participation in the movie "Captain America: The First Avenger" was accused of stabbing her mother in a house in the suburbs of Kansas City.

Police arrested Mollie, 38, in Olathe, Kansas on Tuesday, the Kansas City Star newspaper reported. She was charged with second-degree manslaughter and was arrested on $ 500,000 bail. At the moment it was not clear if he had a lawyer who spoke on his behalf.

She was accused of the death of her mother Patricia, 68, who authorities say was found lifeless at her home in Olathe on December 20.

According to information on the IMDb site, Mollie is a film director and producer, as well as an actress. Much of his work has been in low-budget movies. In "Captain America" ​​he represented Stark Girl and worked as an assistant director, Joe Johnson.

Being part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life, he told a comic book publication in 2011.

Patricia was in the process of returning to live in the Kansas City area after spending several decades in the Houston area, her brother Gary said according to the Kansas City Star. Hunziker said he had few details about his sister's death.

"We were shocked," he said, but "the circumstances don't matter: it's about the death of a sister."

