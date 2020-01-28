Captain America actress accused of murdering her mother arrested

Share it:

The actress Mollie Fitzgerald, which in 2011 integrated the cast of the film “Captain America: The First Avenger“She was arrested Tuesday in the town of Olathe, in the US state of Kansas, accused of stabbing her mother, Kansas City Star reported.

Fitzgerald, 38, who in the Marvel movie played a small role and worked as an assistant director, has been charged with second-degree murder and is imprisoned after being set on a bail of $ 500,000.

The authorities claim that the actress could be responsible for the death of her mother, Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald, 68, who on December 20 was found lifeless at her home in Olathe, in the outskirts of the city of Kansas City (Missouri), next to the actress, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries .

In addition to acting, the alleged murderer had developed a career as a producer and director in different feature films, the majority of low budget, including "The Lawful Truth", released in 2014, and "The Creeps" (2017).

Gary Hunziker, brother of the victim, explained to the Kansas City Star that when the events occurred, the actress was immersed in the process of moving back to Kansas City from Houston (Texas), where she had lived for decades.

The family grew up on a farm in northeastern Missouri, a home that the deceased left to study health sciences at the University of Missouri to later move to Kansas City and then to Texas, where her husband had a law firm. , explained his brother.

Hunziker said he knows few details of his sister's death, but was "shocked" by the loss and said that the circumstances in which it occurred matter less.

With EFE information