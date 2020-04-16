Entertainment

         'Capone': Tom Hardy plays the gangster in this interesting biopic

April 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The controversial director of the no less controversial 'Fantastic Four' and the sensational 'Chronicle', the banished Josh Trank, changes the title of his insane biopic about the mythical character popular. Now 'Fonzo' is'Capone'. More direct, impossible.

Io sono il capone della mafia

The Al Capone and Tom Hardy drama, originally titled 'Fonzo', has been renamed 'Capone' and has just released its trailer with a view to its premiere streaming next May. The biographical drama takes place 10 years after Capone's prison sentence. The gangster, at 47 years old, begins to suffer dementia and becomes persecuted for his violent past. Along with Hardy we will see Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Jack Lowden on screen.


The 31 best gangster and gangster movies in history

'Capone' is being eagerly awaited as Trank's first work since the stormy movie of the Marvel characters. The director's fight with 20th Century Fox for the final cut and the new touches suffered gave to years of bitter controversy on social networks. Especially by the director himself, who did not rest in his efforts to clarify his position. Trank's experience froze the director for a season, and now 'Capone' is intended to be a more or less grand comeback as a director and screenwriter.

READ:  With a manly look, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attends the Maleficent Premiere For The First Time After Sex Change

Vertical Entertainment has the distribution rights to 'Capone' and will premiere the streaming drama in a few weeks. Trank wrote on Twitter that the original plan for the film was launch the movie in theatersHe added: "Hopefully it will appear on the big screen later this year." Trank added that while the film has a new title, the 'Capone' cut to be released is hers and has not suffered unwanted interference.

The film will mark Hardy's return after 2018's 'Venom,' which became a worldwide box office hit with more than 800 million at the box office.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.