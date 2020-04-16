         'Capone': Tom Hardy plays the gangster in this interesting biopic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The controversial director of the no less controversial 'Fantastic Four' and the sensational 'Chronicle', the banished Josh Trank, changes the title of his insane biopic about the mythical character popular. Now 'Fonzo' is'Capone'. More direct, impossible.

Io sono il capone della mafia

The Al Capone and Tom Hardy drama, originally titled 'Fonzo', has been renamed 'Capone' and has just released its trailer with a view to its premiere streaming next May. The biographical drama takes place 10 years after Capone's prison sentence. The gangster, at 47 years old, begins to suffer dementia and becomes persecuted for his violent past. Along with Hardy we will see Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan and Jack Lowden on screen.

'Capone' is being eagerly awaited as Trank's first work since the stormy movie of the Marvel characters. The director's fight with 20th Century Fox for the final cut and the new touches suffered gave to years of bitter controversy on social networks. Especially by the director himself, who did not rest in his efforts to clarify his position. Trank's experience froze the director for a season, and now 'Capone' is intended to be a more or less grand comeback as a director and screenwriter.

TRAILER. Tom Hardy. Capone. Coming MAY 12. (Different title. My cut. 🤩) pic.twitter.com/2PLdrcFxY6 – Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Vertical Entertainment has the distribution rights to 'Capone' and will premiere the streaming drama in a few weeks. Trank wrote on Twitter that the original plan for the film was launch the movie in theatersHe added: "Hopefully it will appear on the big screen later this year." Trank added that while the film has a new title, the 'Capone' cut to be released is hers and has not suffered unwanted interference.

The film will mark Hardy's return after 2018's 'Venom,' which became a worldwide box office hit with more than 800 million at the box office.