Capcom works on a remake of Resident Evil 4 and offers a launch window

When the river sounds, water carries, and Capcom has long sparked rumors about the continuation of the saga resident Evil. Although it was not known if it would be a new numbered installment, or another remake, now finally the news is coming: The company is working on a new version of Resident Evil 4.

<img alt = "Now considered a classic, Resident Evil 4 went though a lengthy development cycle. While it never changed hands from Capcom, it did go through at least four versions and multiple directors before release. In 1999, producer Shinji Mikami confirmed to Resident Evil sequel was being worked on for PlayStation 2. The first version was directed by Hideki Kamiya, and was intended to be a cool and stylish action game. This version was considered to be a far-cry from the series' survival-horror roots, and was eventually announced as Devil May Cry. Development then started over and it became one of five Capcom titles to launch exclusively on GameCube. This new version was directed by Hiroshi Shibata with a brand new scenario, but this was scrapped as well. At E3 2003, yet another version was shown off and featured heavy paranormal elements, but ultimately didn't feel right to Mikami. Eventually Mikami took over directorial duties from Shibata with the intention of reinve

As the VGC portal indicates, after the success achieved with Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake, the Japanese company has started to work on the production of the horror title with the help of the original author of the title. The studio in charge will be M-Two, founded by the former director of PlatinumGamesTatsuya Minami, who has been preparing for the project since 2018. In addition, they have also been involved in the development of Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Shinji Mikami, the original author of this classic, refused to lead the project, but has offered his help and advice so that the new version of Resident Evil 4 comes to fruition. The Osaka-based studio also has the help of many former Platinum and Capcom employees.

The game has a launch window that puts it at 2022. This is in addition to the release of Resident Evil 8, which aims to be released in 2021, which would cause Capcom to release one installment of Resident Evil a year since RE2 premiered.

The fourth installment in the series is Capcom's highest rated video game on Metacritic, and its sales amounted to 7.5 million copies sold on various platforms. In addition, RE4 managed to become one of the most influential games of the 2000s and has a dozen remasters and adaptations for other platforms.

On the other hand, Resident Evil 3 continues to spread terror in many homes. The latest installment of this Capcom saga has managed to win over our critics. In addition, it is quite curious that the company itself asked a few days ago if the public wanted another remake of its horror saga.