Capcom will announce a great game for PS5 very soon

Not a day has passed since several rumors once again placed Dino Crisis in the arena. Of course, based on a possible remake of that original PlayStation title. However, although today's news is also a rumor related to Capcom, the game in question would have nothing to do with the dinosaur saga. It would be a game for PS5 which would be announced very soon and that in its day was delayed by order of Sony itself.

In addition, the source from which the rumor of today comes, is not only the same as that of Dino Crisis, but it is also the same as in his day and demonstrated privileged information of Resident Evil 3 Remake. We talked about youtuber and insider AestheticGamer. The fact is that the insider has turned to Twitter once again to give small clues about the project in question.

According to his information (which in ResetEra is known with the code name of "Dusk Golem"), it is a title that was to be announced at E3 2109. However, it is said that the ad and the game itself they delayed because the project needed additional time and Sony had to focus more on the reworking of PS5. Also, in his tweets, make it clear that it is not a Dino Crisis title.

I will say this; the game that's going to be revealed pretty soon isn't a Dino Crisis game. – AestheticGamer (@ AestheticGamer1) January 27, 2020

Another story is what kind of game it could be if it is strictly related to PlayStation and it is not Dino Crisis. Would it be a new installment of some old saga of Capcom? Or could it be a completely new and unexpected project?

On the other hand, AestheticGamer himself says he cannot confirm whether it could be an intergenerational game or not. Something that would not be far-fetched, considering that during the first moment the project was announced at E3 last year. We will have to wait to get out of doubt. According to the insider, it will be "very very soon".

