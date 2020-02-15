Capcom registers the Pragmatica brand: new IP or sequel coming soon?

Share it:

In the last hours the chaos among the fans has unleashed the discovery of a new brand registered by Capcom, which takes the name of Pragmatics. There are many users on the forums who are trying to find out more information on what could be as much a new intellectual property as the sequel to a known series.

Unfortunately there are no concrete details on the possible links that this term could have with IP public notes such as Resident Evil, Dragon's Dogma, Dino Crisis or even Deep Down. There are even those who think it may be a new mobile title. All we know at the moment is that Pragmatica has only been registered in Europe today and that the Osaka company is currently waiting for a commission to examine and accept the brand in question.

We know from the rumors of the past few weeks that Capcom is working not only on Resident Evil 8 but also on a new spin-off of the series that could land on next generation consoles. It also seems that the software house is very satisfied with the sales of the Resident Evil 2 Remake and, with Resident Evil 3 just around the corner, could prepare to announce the sequel to series like Ghosts n Goblins, Mega Man, Rival Schools and Strider. In fact, all these brands have recently been renewed and we may soon hear about them again.