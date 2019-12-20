Capcom registers new patents for Dino Crisis, Power Stone and Darkstalkers

Share it:

The patent office in Japan has done August with Capcom Now that the company has gone there to register new patents for some of its more classic licenses.

Franchises such as Dino Crisis, Power Stone and Darkstalkers make an appearance in new records requested by their creators. This fact does not necessarily mean anything hopeful, but speculation has already begun to gain strength.

Classic Dino Crisis players have long been begging for a new opportunity for the franchise today and it is possible that Capcom has heard the prayers.

Recently Capcom has been seen more than happy with the resurgence of Resident Evil 2 and the no less expected Resident Evil 3, both very complete reviews of two of the most revered classics of the developer.

