Entertainment

Capcom registers new patents for Dino Crisis, Power Stone and Darkstalkers

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

The patent office in Japan has done August with Capcom Now that the company has gone there to register new patents for some of its more classic licenses.

Franchises such as Dino Crisis, Power Stone and Darkstalkers make an appearance in new records requested by their creators. This fact does not necessarily mean anything hopeful, but speculation has already begun to gain strength.

Classic Dino Crisis players have long been begging for a new opportunity for the franchise today and it is possible that Capcom has heard the prayers.

Recently Capcom has been seen more than happy with the resurgence of Resident Evil 2 and the no less expected Resident Evil 3, both very complete reviews of two of the most revered classics of the developer.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.