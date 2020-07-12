Capcom, progressive farewell to physical games: digital sales touch 80% share

Share it:

During the last meeting with the shareholders, Capcom revealed that the digital sales of the games published by the company have touched share 80% of the total, a figure destined to grow further in the near future.

The Osaka house will continue to focus on the digital market with the aim of reach a share of 90%, without completely abandoning the physical market to meet the needs of customers who prefer to buy the disc, for reasons of practicality or the possible absence of high-performance download connections.

Capcom wants to maximize the results obtained from digital sales, last year this market represented 53.3% of the publisher's total sales, therefore it is an exponential growth. Monster Hunter World Iceborne is the game that most contributed to increasing this figure, the goal as mentioned is to reach 90% of digital sales on an annual basis, a target that could be cut already in 2021 or 2022 thanks to the launches of new important titles such as Resident Evil Village, coming next year on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.