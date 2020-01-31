Capcom presents a Resident Evil 3 Remake merchandising line

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new collaboration between Capcom and the British of Numskull has served to manufacture a new line of official merchandising on the occasion of the new Resident Evil 3 Remake.

The collection consists of the eight elements that you see in the image and all can be booked through the Geek Store, so prices are in pounds and come out a little more expensive when passed to euros and add shipping costs .

There is a S.T.A.R.S. cap, another with the welcome sasapland to Racoon City and another with the Umbrella Corporation logo, priced at 14.99, 12.99 and 19.99 pounds respectively in the online store.

There is also a pin-like plaque for the soldiers of S.T.A.R.S., a package of pins with the Umbrella logo and two cups of different capacities with the sasapland of the city where the game takes place and part of the franchise. They are priced at 24.99, 9.99 in the case of pins and 9.99 the small cup and 14.99 pounds the largest cup.

At the time we talked about Numskull Games, which is nothing other than the video game publishing and publishing division of this manufacturing firm specializing in video game merchandising.

Resident Evil 3 will be in stores on April 3 and in this review of the horror classic we will see how the iconic locations of the original game are brought to life, just as we will see revived terrors of the past like the terrifying Nemesis that appeared in the subtitle of the game and that will have a sweeping identity in this version thanks to what Capcom has learned with Mr. X from Resident Evil 2.