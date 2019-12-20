Capcom invites players to try another game without announcing

Share it:

Members of the Resident Evil Ambassador program of Capcom They have recently received an email that suggests that the Japanese have another unannounced franchise game and that a select group of players will soon be able to try it.

The email seemed to be written by Tsuyoshi Otani, producer of this program, who offered program members the chance to try a new game that they have not yet announced and priority seats to play in events that have not yet been revealed.

The last time the members of the program received an email, they were invited to try Project Resistance, a multiplayer aspect of Resident Evil 3 Remake, announced during the past Game Awards 2019.

All bets are on Resident Evil 8, a game that is believed to be clearly in development since the recent remakes of the franchise would not have required the entire Capcom workforce.