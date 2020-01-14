Capcom investigates the performance problems of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on PC

Share it:

The debut of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne on the platform for compatible has not been without problems. Half-balloon users have come out through the official Steam forums to provide the status of their title after the expansion update.

As they report, performance issues lie in the last update file deployed to all players. Since that time, users have been experiencing high loads in their processors, both in the world of Iceborne and in the original product. From Capcom they have confirmed that they are investigating These errors, as we can read in your official twitter account:

“We are aware of the performance problems that have been reported. We are investigating it right now.

If you have experienced any problem in the PC version; please contact our support team. Have your system information ready. ”

Our port prints

Capcom has started the year with the launch of the expected Monster Hunter World expansion for the Steam version. In our analysis, we said that “the 'port' is not limited this time to offer textures in higher resolution (especially notable if the free DLC of high-res textures is used) and an unlimited image rate per second, but that also includes for the first time in the support title to render the game using the libraries DirectX12, thereby solving several of the instability problems that had been encountered in the original conversion. ”

Therefore, we conclude that “we are still facing a good port, that not excellent. The graphic improvement is remarkable and the optimization is decent, but without obtaining the expected results using the platform's leading hardware ”. You can read the full impressions through this link.

