Capcom games: well DMC 5, RE2 Remake has sold more than RE7 in the same time frame

February 14, 2020
Capcom has updated the list of Million Sellers, that is the ranking of the games published by the Osaka house capable of selling over a million copies worldwide. Thus emerge the data (as of 31 December 2019) of titles such as Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Devil May Cry V.

Monster Hunter World reached 14.9 million copies while the Iceborne expansion stops at 3.4 million, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard has reached and exceeded the seven million units distributed while Resident Evil 2 Remake approaches 5.8 million copies. Good success also for Devil May Cry with DMC V at 3.1 million and Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition at 1.4 million, finally we find Street Fighter V with 4.1 million units sold.

Capcom Million Seller

  1. Monster Hunter World – 14.9 million
  2. Resident Evil 5 – 7.6 million
  3. Resident Evil 6 – 7.4 million
  4. Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 7 million
  5. Street Fighter II SNES – 6.3 million
  6. Resident Evil 2 Remake – 5.8 million
  7. Resident Evil 2 – 4.96 million
  8. Monster Hunter Freedom 3 – 4.9 million
  9. Monster Hunter Generations – 4.3 million
  10. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – 4.2 million
The best selling Capcom game ever is therefore officially Monster Hunter World, followed by Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. Also Street Fighter 2 for SNES figure in Top 10 (in fifth place), the only game of the 16-bit era present in the top ten positions.

