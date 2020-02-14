Capcom games: well DMC 5, RE2 Remake has sold more than RE7 in the same time frame

Share it:

Capcom has updated the list of Million Sellers, that is the ranking of the games published by the Osaka house capable of selling over a million copies worldwide. Thus emerge the data (as of 31 December 2019) of titles such as Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Devil May Cry V.

Monster Hunter World reached 14.9 million copies while the Iceborne expansion stops at 3.4 million, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard has reached and exceeded the seven million units distributed while Resident Evil 2 Remake approaches 5.8 million copies. Good success also for Devil May Cry with DMC V at 3.1 million and Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition at 1.4 million, finally we find Street Fighter V with 4.1 million units sold.

Monster Hunter World – 14.9 million Resident Evil 5 – 7.6 million Resident Evil 6 – 7.4 million Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – 7 million Street Fighter II SNES – 6.3 million Resident Evil 2 Remake – 5.8 million Resident Evil 2 – 4.96 million Monster Hunter Freedom 3 – 4.9 million Monster Hunter Generations – 4.3 million Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate – 4.2 million

The best selling Capcom game ever is therefore officially Monster Hunter World, followed by Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6. Also Street Fighter 2 for SNES figure in Top 10 (in fifth place), the only game of the 16-bit era present in the top ten positions.