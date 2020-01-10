Capcom created a real Nemesis model in Resident Evil 3 and many more details of the remake

Share it:

Thanks to a special in the official PlayStation magazine in the United Kingdom, we have learned many new details about Resident Evil 3, being one of the most surprising the existence of a real Nemesis created by Capcom to later model it in the game with photogrammetry.

Other details, collected by a Reddit user, are an enhanced AI for Nemesis based on Tyrant's in Resident Evil 2; a greater importance of sound so that we are able to anticipate the dangers; Confirmation of being able to visit the streets of Racoon City, the gas station, Racoon Press offices, shops and the hospital.

We also know that the Mercenaries mode will not return in this game, that there will be no different endings, that Carlos will be playable, that the Mutants G will return and that there will be no decision making in action sequences as in the original.

All these details add to others we already know as the new multiplayer, that the game will be less faithful to the original than it was Resident Evil 2 Remake and more.