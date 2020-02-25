Capcom confirms that the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is close

Share it:

It has all the logic of the world, considering that Resident Evil 3 Remake will arrive on the market on April 3, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One and PC). But it is not the same to imagine than to know. And now Capcom has confirmed that the demo of the title is closer than ever. In addition, they have assured that they will reveal all the details of it in the coming days.

The fact is that the company has announced it through its official Twitter account, ensuring that the demo "is on the way" and that will give more details "In the near future". However, at no time have they clarified whether the demo will be only the main game, or if it will also give rise to being able to try Resident Evil Resistance, the multiplayer independent of this installment.

The latter, an asymmetric multiplayer in which one side will control new characters for the saga, who will have to escape and survive a series of monsters that will be sent by The Brain, which will be the other side of the games. And watch out because The Brain will even be able to control monsters like Tyrant. Below you can see the Capcom tweet.

It was written in the STARS … 💫

A Resident Evil 3 Demo is on the way. We'll have more details in the near future! pic.twitter.com/wqN2AwI3pH – Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 25, 2020

In another order of things, remember that a lot of new images of the game have recently been leaked. And they all show the same thing: a style – both visual and playable – very similar to that of the successful remake of Resident Evil 2.

However, Capcom has already confirmed that this game will be a much wider reimagination than that of Resident Evil 2 Remake. That way, we will see many more changes in the story and we will go deeper into the secondary characters.

Sources: Gamingbolt / Twitter