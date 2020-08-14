Capcom celebrates Million-Sellers: from Monster Hunter to Devil May Cry, the best-selling games

Share it:

Capcom usually progressively updates the sales performance of its products, so as to identify those it defines "Platinum Titles", that is, games that can sell more than one million copies.

The latest update covers the period up to 30 June 2020 and offers an interesting overview of the most satisfactory results achieved by the historic software house. The full list collects well 102 games, belonging to a large set of different IPs. Quite predictably, these include some of the most profitable brands in Capcom, like Monster Hunter or Resident Evil, but not only.

However, Monster Hunter: World triumphs over all competitors. The last chapter of the hunting game has in fact broken the records achieved by each predecessor, with over 16 million copies sold since launch. Silver medal, but with a lot of distance, it is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, capable of conquering well 7.9 million of enthusiasts. Finally, third step of the podium for Resident Evil 5, with 7.7 million of copies sold. Also worthy of mention is the performance of Monster Hunter World Iceborne: the expansion is in fact in seventh place, with 5.8 million copies. Represented in the list we obviously also find the franchise of Devil May Cry, whose most successful episode is the very last episode. Devil May Cry 5 in fact conquers the seventeenth place, with 3.7 million copies.