Capcom asks if we want another remake of Resident Evil

April 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
In their day they seemed more like wishes and topics of conversation than realities. But the truth is that, today, remakes are a tangible reality. And Capcom has already released a couple of them in just over a year. The last, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and on sale since last Friday, April 3, 2020 (PS4, Xbox One and PC).

It is still early to know if the sales of this will be as good as those of RE 2 Remake, but Capcom is clear that these games work. To the point that they have just published a survey to find out if the players want more remakes of the saga.

It's actually a survey (via Gamingbolt) that focuses on Resident Evil 3 Remake itself, but includes a couple of questions regarding the future of the franchise. The survey, on the other hand, has been published on Capcom's Asian website, although it can be done in English, making it accessible to everyone.

If we focus on the questions in question, they speak not only of a possible future remake, but also of the next numbered installment of the saga. And they are clearly destined to know if there is commercial interest for new installments of the saga. Thus, both in the question of a new remake and in the question of a sequel, the answers go from more to less intention to buy the games if they reach the market.

# 1 Nemesis

# 1 Nemesis

The most positive answer involves answering that we would buy the remake (or the sequel) even if it means having to also buy a new console. And the most negative answer talks about having no intention of playing.

However, and although it can be understood, it is difficult to think that the survey is carried out without Capcom having already started to make its plans. At least in terms of an upcoming numbered installment, of which there have been multiple leaks. And you? Which of the original installments would you like to see revived with the style of these last two remakes?

