Capcom and PS5 and Xbox Series games: a price increase is being evaluated

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Neither Sony nor Microsoft have yet revealed what the launch price of their respective next generation consoles will be. While waiting to learn news on this front, the public is also wondering what the list price of the games will be PlayStation 5 is Xbox Series X.

On the subject, publishers and developers are progressively taking a position, but without too many imbalances. Among the industry players who have most exposed themselves on the subject we find Take Two. The latter, after announcing that NBA 2K21 will cost more on next gen, has confirmed that it will evaluate price increases of PS5 and Xbox Series X games with a "case by case" approach.

It is therefore not surprising that the issue has been the subject of discussion during the recent financial meetings held by many videogame companies. Among these we find Capcom, fresh from the recent presentation of Pragmata, new IP for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X is PC. During a Q&A session held with shareholders, Capcom management shared the following considerations: "Right now, we do not have a defined policy. We will evaluate our approach after analyzing both our strengths and our weaknesses, all while monitoring in a manner that awaits the trends internal to the industry"All that remains is to wait for further updates on the matter.