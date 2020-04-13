"Can't you hear me, hey nigga?": Suspended a NASCAR driver for racist insults

The sport has been heavily punished by the coronavirus, canceling all competitions and events. What has been done in many motorsports has been make virtual races, and NASCAR has taken advantage too. However, this initiative has been tarnished after some statements during the career of one of the pilots.

One of the stars of the competition, Kyle Larsson, during a section of the race thinking that it was not being recorded and during a check on his microphone, asked his observer: “You do not hear me? Hey nigga? ". Those present quickly realized and with astonishment and disbelief they did not understand these disparaging words of one of the great stars of the competition.

The cordo himself has apologized: "I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be spoken. There is no excuse for that. I was not raised that way. It is a horrible thing to say. I am very sorry for my family, my friends, my colleagues, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community. "

Measures have been taken after this behavior and he has been suspended by his own team, which issued a statement explaining that he did not understand the attitude of his pilot: "We are so disappointed in what Kyle said last night during an iRacing event. The words he chose to use are offensive and unacceptable. "

They may not be the only measures that are taken with Larsson since possibly from the NASCAR's governing body they can also suspend him so that he does not run any more in the remainder of the season. "Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard and we will enforce them to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and our fan base, "so the potential consequences will be seen.