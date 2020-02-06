 Cannonball in new images of The New Mutants and is defined as a horror movie

Share it:

The Twitter of "The New Mutants" It is updated with its usual special character, which this time is dedicated to mutant Sam Guthrie, better known as Cannonball / Cannonball, character played by Charlie Heaton in the movie. The tweet is accompanied by the message "Sam wants to be almost invulnerable". In one of the images we see him with a stone in his hand, in clear reference to his origin story. In the comics, Sam is the son of a miner who died during a landslide. He also ended up working in a mine, and in a detachment his mutant powers that saved his life were manifested.

Parallel to this, statements from the media's visit to the film set, and specifically comments from the film, continue to arrive. director Josh Boone about the focus of it. Speaking to Collider, the director has come back to comment on his main inspirations for the film, and in addition to referencing, as he did in the past, type movies "Some one flies over the cuco's nidus", here refers to the first of "Nightmare in Elm street".

I would say that the biggest influences for this movie were ('Some one flies over the cuco's nidus', 'The glow', Y ‘Dream Warriors’. I love ‘Dream Warriors’, I also loved the first one ('Nightmare in Elm street'), but this is a horror movie during the first 75% of the movie and then it becomes something else. Follow the logic of Wes Craven's first films (screenwriter and director) and all that.

Coming from a statement for Comic Book, he also pointed out that It will have moments that will tender us to the point of making us cry.

We try to do something that makes you scream but also that your heart reaches you and makes you cry. In truth, I have shown a couple of scenes with which everyone who saw them cried and I said: ‘Oh my God, I'm going to make people cry’. It's to be excited, because that would be something that hadn't been done before, I think, for most horror movies.

