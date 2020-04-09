Cannibal, the sequel to the Cannibal Holocaust films, announced in video game format

Share it:

The infamous horror film Holocaust Cannibal will live thanks to a sequel in the form of video games, and which will be released this November on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam) and mobile devices.

In fact, Ruggero Deodato Cannibal is being created to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Cannibal Holocaust, a cult horror film that premiered in 1980. The film's premise involves a rescue mission to save a group of filmmakers trying to create a documentary about a cannibal tribe. in the Amazon jungle. Furthermore, the film was banned in several countries after its release due to its violent content; many were convinced at the time that it was a snuff movie due to its realism.

The film was one of the most popular of the found footage genre (a REC), which became even more popular as The Blair Witch Project and Monster.

According to the game's website, Ruggero Deodato Cannibal will present the themes that have popularized the film saga. This is what they say about it: "Native lives, told in their harshness and cannibalism, powerful metaphors that reveal the most disturbing and profound impulses in our society.".

They also explain that the game is a "interactive graphic horror adventure", as well as being carried out in Unity with the direction of Ruggero Deodato: "The player will take control of different characters, to reveal, little by little, the background that led to a desperate expedition to the virgin forests of Borneo.".

The game will be available from November 2020 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and select mobile devices.

In any case, this launch is not as unusual a situation as it might seem. In fact, in 2017, a group of developers turned to Kickstarter to launch an Apocalypse Now game, which they described as follows: "like Fallout: New Vegas in a grim Vietnam.".