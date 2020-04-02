Cannavaro: "My players were afraid to get closer"

The Italian Fabio Cannavarotechnician Guangzhou Evergrande, He had a conversation on social networks with ex-guard Iker Casillas. In it, he commented how "little by little life is returning to normal" in China, Although he pointed out that the mentality of society has changed due to the coronavirus.

Regarding sports, training has returned, although "the first day was very rare, the players were afraid to get close. I took off my mask to tell them that we have quarantined and we are ready to train, to try to lead a normal life, " he commented.

In Guangzhou, the former soccer player assured that "when we enter the sports city they disinfect us even the car. This virus gives you a lot to think about and changes the way you go to a restaurant or a bar now. There are no longer almost Europeans because the government has closed the entrance to all. My family has stayed in Naples and I would like to see them, but this is the key to killing the virus and they have made it clear here. They have done very well "he opined.

So Cannavaro ask Europe to look at the path marked by China against COVID-19. "It is very important for all Europeans who are fighting to kill this virus to see it. It is a good thing for everyone. In Italy and Spain, when the virus started, it was thought to be a flu and cities should have closed the first day. A lot of people are dying ", lament.

His forecast is that The competition will not return to Chinese soccer until July. "The government has said that in months they will not open sports. It is clear that before starting you have to kill this virus," he insisted.