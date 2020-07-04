Canelo's most romantic side: this is how he celebrated his girlfriend's birthday

Share it:

Fernanda Gómez shared the photographs of the gift she received from her family. (Photo: Instagram @ fernandagmtz)

The boxer Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez showed his most romantic side to celebrate the 24th birthday of his girlfriend and mother of his third daughter, Fernanda Gómez.

Yesterday, María Fernanda's mother celebrated another year of life, and He celebrated it next to the boxer, who surprised her with an emotional and enormous floral detail that he did not hesitate to share from his Instagram account.

In her stories on the social network, Fernanda Gómez shared the photographs of the gift she received from her family.

In the images you can see several pictures of roses with the message "Happy Birthday". The text was accompanied by several balloons alluding to the celebration and one of number 24, which is the age that the young woman reached this year. In addition, a huge heart of red flowers was placed in the center of the detail.

Fernanda Gómez also published a photograph of her son and boyfriend next to the huge present she received: "My best gift", the young woman wrote next to two hearts emoticons.

He also showed the video of a romantic kiss that Canelo gave him, as part of his birthday celebrations.

The original model from Guadalajara, Jalisco, He also shared images of a small celebration he had with those closest to his family environment.

This is not the first time that Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez shows his tender side with his girlfriend and daughter. Alongside these women, he has starred in hundreds of postcards on social networks where he presumes his most loving side, despite the fact that he is usually very hermetic with his private life.

Gómez has used his Instagram account on several occasions to share several romantic snapshots with his prized boyfriend. On one occasion he published a selfie in which they are seen with very similar looks; while she poses sexy in front of the camera, the boxer appears in the background with a discreet smile and riding a bicycle.

But also Canelo has been seen next to his pretty girlfriend. To celebrate on February 14 of this year the boxer released a romantic postcard in which they are seen embracing on a paradisiacal beach.

"Happy day to everyone," Alvarez wrote to remember Valentine's Day.

Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez has also revealed his most partisan side next to his daughter María Fernanda, who accompanies him everywhere at the age of a few and is already famous for wearing luxurious outfits or enjoying great parties.

A second chance in your love story

Fernanda Gomez had already occupied the heart of the boxing multi-champion. However, the couple separated in the spring of 2017, when Saúl began a relationship with the also Colombian model Shannon from Lima, ex-partner of the singer Marc Anthony. At the same time Fernanda announced that she was pregnant.

In mid-December of that year, Fernanda gave birth in a private hospital in Los Angeles to Maria, although he never made the father's identity official.

A month later, she shared the first photo of her baby on Instagram and wrote: "Almost a month of the most beautiful gift that God and life have given me I LOVE YOU my baby María Fernanda Álvarez Gómez".

In October 2017, the relationship of "El Canelo" and Shannon cooled and ended their courtship. The rumors of a possible reconciliation between the boxer and Fernanda were immediate.

It was not until July 2019 when Fernanda shared a new image of Saul hugging his daughter, showing that they were together again. Today it seems that they are more in love than ever.

