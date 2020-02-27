Canelo Álvarez tattooes his daughter and the networks just criticize him

Share it:

Saúl "El Canelo" Álvarez surprised to share with his followers a great test of the love he has for his daughter María Fernanda and tattooed an image of her on his arm, because for several years he began to mark his body with phrases or symbolisms that No doubt they have marked his life a lot and his daughter could not be missing among these.

Like a loving father, El Canelo now carries his little tattooed on the arm, specifically on the biceps of the left arm and who was chosen to make the mark was Dr. Woo, a well-known star tattoo artist like Justin Bieber.

The tattoo artist also made use of his official Instagram account, where he has 1.6 million followers, to share the work he did in his studio located in Los Angeles, California.

Together with the black and white artistic image, the artist of Asian descent shared a phrase that translates to: "Family is everything", to which El Canelo responded with some simple, but important words that read: "You are the best".

The photograph that Woo used to be inspired was one where little Maria Fernanda appears in a very Mexican dress, apparently embroidered by hand, with typical Mexican sandals and a flower-shaped headdress.

But the critics did not wait, hundreds of followers of the Mexican boxer recriminated the fact because they consider it a badly done tattoo because his resemblance to his daughter is minimal.

Comments range from a "The drawing is poorly made. The short limbs do not go in proportion to the body. It seems that the girl had dwarfism" as well as this "So much money and it looks like prison tattoo."

Another sector focused on talking about equality and father's love, remember that Canelo Álvarez has more children besides his little Maria Fernanda, so many of the comments were to remind him that he should be even with everyone and that if he agreed to wear One must do it with everyone.

People did not forgive him for what he did and recriminated him in this way: "Too bad that someone who has more children shows their preference for one, does a lot of harm to other children," even others that are a bit lighter but are still attacks, "My God but love is in the heart not in the skin. And how many more children will it have? It will be everyone's tattoo .. !!!"

But there are always good comments that although they are in smaller quantity contribute something of value to the action of the Mexican fighter like the typical "How nice" or "Beautiful" and one or another heart.